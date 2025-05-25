NBA Mock Draft: Giannis is traded in crazy draft day trade; 76ers move down

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE) - Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

All of a sudden, it's not a foregone conclusion that the Phoenix Suns are going to trade Kevin Durant. If that does end up being the case, that means there's a possibility the Suns could be looking to run back the core elements of their roster in hopes of adding one or two pieces to their depth. With this late first-round pick, there's a chance that the Suns could stumble across a prospect who could fit what they're looking for.

Rasheer Fleming may be the perfect fit. A prospect who has some promise as a two-way player if he can build off the momentum he's built during his time in college, it wouldn't be that surprising if he managed to carve out a role for the Suns this season. Fleming may not have as high of a ceiling as some of the other players being selected late in the first round, but the mere chance he can be a rotation player for the Suns immediately sure be a strong enough lure.

30. LA Clippers (via OKC) - Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

With the final pick in the first round, the LA Clippers could look to take a gamble on the long-term potential of Tahaad Pettiford. A prospect who did have some flashes of brilliance during his freshman season at Auburn, Pettiford could emerge as an intriguing selection this late in the first round. Even as a bit of an undersized guard, Pettiford has promise as both a scorer and playmaker at the next level.

On a team as talented as the Clippers are, there's reason to believe that Pettiford. could emerge as a strong developmental piece for this team. If he could carve out a spot in the rotation as soon as this upcoming season, it would be a huge plus for the Clippers. However, I can't imagine that would be the overwhelming expectation for Pettiford, even if he were to be selected late in the first round of this draft.