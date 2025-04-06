NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

19. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Looking to win an NBA Championship this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder don't necessarily need to hit a home run with this selection in the first round. It would be great if they did, but selecting a project at this point in the NBA Draft wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for the Thunder either. That's why I believe there's a good chance a high-ceiling prospect like Carter Bryant could make sense for Oklahoma City.

Bryant is a great talent, but he's proabbly going to be considered one of the rawest prospects in this class. He's going to need a few years to develop, and Oklahoma City could be an ideal landing spot for the athletic forward. Bryant would be able to gain some valuable experience while developing in the shadows for the Thunder.

20. Washington Wizards (via MEM) - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

After selecting a foundation guard with their first selection in the first round, it would make a ton of sense for the Washington Wizards to take a flier on a frontcourt threat with this second pick. With Thomas Sorber still on the board, it's clear where Washington could take a flier here. Even though he's currently sidelined with a foot injury, the hope is that Sorber will be 100 percent healthy by the time the summer arrives. If he passes all the physical exams, Sorber could be a steal for the Wizards at No. 20.

Sorber was a standout freshman during his time at Georgetown and proved that he has what it takes to be an effective two-way big. As a player who could be a strong anchor in the paint for years to come, he could emerge as a great complementary piece next to Dylan Harper (Washington's first selection earlier in this mock draft).