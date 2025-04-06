NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

23. Miami Heat (via GS) - Will Riley, F, Illinois

With a second first-round pick in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft, the Miami Heat could use a talented wing player like Will Riley. As a player who is still growing into his frame, the Heat's developmental system could do wonders for Riley. Miami could look to get the most out of Riley as he could be considered a potential complementary two-way player if he does end up hitting his ceiling a few years down the line.

Riley also showed some promise as a potential secondary scoring option during his freshman season at Illinois. If he can sell his developing 3-point shot, Riley could emerge as an intriguing potential steal late in the first round. Considering the Heat could be looking to load up on wing prospects, Riley could make a ton of sense at No. 23 for the retooling franchise.

24. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) - Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

Another team with a second first-round pick, the Atlanta Hawks could look to add some stability to the frontcourt with the likelihood that Clint Capela is going to move on from the team after this season. But instead of taking another center, the Hawks could get creative and look to a more versatile big man. Rasheer Fleming, an intriguing big out of Saint Joseph's, could be a natural option for the Hawks.

Fleming is coming off a breakout junior season with the Hawks in which he averaged 15 points and nine rebounds on 53 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. Considered somewhat of an undersized player in the frontcourt, Fleming could emerge as a capable contributor right away for the Hawks if he were to end up being the selection here at No. 24.