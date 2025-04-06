NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN) - Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

Looking to add more fire-power to an already talented core group of players, the Orlando Magic could target a big man with their late first-round pick. Danny Wolf is a name that could be in play for the Magic at this point in the draft. At least for me, Wolf is considered to be somewhat of a polarizing prospect heading into the pre-draft process. That could change if he can prove to have more than capable speed and quickness in the modern age of the big man, but there are certainly questions about his defensive versatility for his position.

That may not matter all that much, considering how talented Wolf is on the offensive side of the court. As a true 7-footer, Wolf has shown the ability to stretch defenses with his 3-point shooting prowess and his playmaking ability is quite impressive for his size too. Wolf should be a late first-round pick, and maybe Orlando could be one of the teams willing to take a gamble.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NY) - Joan Beringer, C, France

The Brooklyn Nets could go several different ways with this first-round pick, but I do believe it could benefit the team to add a player like Joan Beringer. Even though the Nets have Nic Claxton already on the roster, who knows what his future may hold? He's still just 25 years old, but I'm not sure what the long-term plan is for him as the Nets head into what will almost certainly be a whole new rebuild.

Beringer has all the tools to be a complementary center at the next level but will need some time to develop. The Nets could be a soft landing spot for the 7-foot-big man. Learning and growing behind an established contributor like Claxton could go a long way for the young man. At the same time, Brooklyn could end up reaping the rewards in a few years.