NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE) - Ian Jackson, G, North Carolina

The Phoenix Suns are one team many across the league are expecting big changes. While that could be nearly impossible to predict, that seems to be the verdict across the league heading into the summer. At the 2025 NBA Draft, the Suns could end up setting the bar for what we can expect from the team during the offseason. Making a strong selection could go a long way in helping this team reemerge next season as a much more viable threat in the Western Conference.

While it would be unfair to expect huge things from a rookie being selected late in the first round, Ian Jackson could emerge as an interesting option for the Suns at this point in the NBA Draft. Even though he left a bit to be desired during his freshman season at North Carolina, he is coming off a season in which he averaged 12 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. He could add a much-needed boost of offense off the bench, especially in the event they lose Kevin Durant and/or Bradley Beal.

30. LA Clippers (via OKC) - Ben Saraf, G, Germany

Even though the LA Clippers have had their moments of promise this season, this is a franchise that could be heading into somewhat of an uncertain future. Taking a flier on a prospect like Ben Saraf could make sense for the Clippers. Over the last few months, Saraf's draft stock has been all over the place, but at this point, I'd be shocked if he wasn't a first-round pick. While there are concerns about his game as he prepares to make the jump to the NBA, there are also reasons why he could be considered a solid investment.

Saraf has great size for a guard and the speed to make the leap pretty seamlessly. The concern for Saraf is whether his jump shot will be consistent enough for him to carve out a long-term role for a team. Aside from that, Saraf will also prove that he has playmaking ability during his pre-draft workouts.