NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

3. Charlotte Hornets - V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor

At No. 3, there's a chance we could see some real movement. Many believe this is where the NBA Draft is officially going to start. There was a time when it was believed that Ace Bailey was a unanimous No. 3 prospect in this year's draft class. I don't believe that is the case any longer. Is there a chance that we could see the Charlotte Hornets take a flier on Bailey? Sure. However, I do believe that V.J. Edgecombe has also done just enough to place himself in the conversation to be selected here.

And if the Hornets want to keep LaMelo Ball around, taking a complementary player like Edgecombe would make a ton of sense. Ball would continue to dominate the ball in his hands while Edgecombe could effectively play off him. With Edgecombe, the Hornets would be getting an athletic wing with the potential to grow in an effective role alongside Ball and Brandon Miller heading into the future.

4. New Orleans Pelicans - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

I'm not sure how the New Orleans Pelicans are going to operate with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. If they end up selecting here, there are several different paths they could end up taking. There's one prospect that I could envision making a huge jump up draft boards during the pre-draft process - and that's Tre Johnson. As a prospect who has the potential to be a special player on the offensive end of the floor, Johnson could emerge as an intriguing option for a desperate team like the Pelicans.

Assuming New Orleans isn't ready to blow up their blueprint, I do believe Johnson could make sense as a pairing option next to Zion Williamson. With how gifted he is on the offensive end of the floor, he could emerge as a franchise-changing selection for the Pelicans. This could be considered a bit of a reach from the outside looking in, but at this point, New Orleans may need to make a bold play at the NBA Draft.