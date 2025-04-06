NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

5. Philadelphia 76ers - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

It would be the understatement of the century to say that the Philadelphia 76ers were a disappointment this season. After adding Paul George last summer, there was an overwhelming belief that the Sixers would be in the same conversation as the likes of the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. From the opening jump, nothing seemed to go right for Philadelphia. Whether you want to blame injuries or the lack of cohesion, this season will be remembered as a huge failure.

Heading into the NBA Draft, the Sixers will have a golden opportunity with the projected No. 5 overall pick. If they could jump into the top 3, it would be great. But even if the Sixers remain at No. 5, there's a chance this team could emerge in a strong way next season. One prospect that has seemingly fallen to the Sixers' lap with how this mock has unraveled is Ace Bailey. As a supremely talented offensive player with promise, the Sixers landing Baiely at this point in the first round would be considered a huge steal.

6. Brooklyn Nets - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

One prospect that has quickly grown on many NBA Draft scouts over the last couple of months is Jeremiah Fears. With the No. 6 overall pick, I do believe this is a spot where Fears could end up flying off the board. As the Brooklyn Nets look to set a new foundation for the franchise, Fears could be the ideal first piece of their puzzle. A pick-and-roll merchant, Fears has the potential to be a franchise-altering lead guard down the line.

There are some concerns about Fears' efficiency on the offensive end of the floor but you'd hope those would help solve themselves as he makes the jump to the next level. A prospect with real star potential, the Nets could look to take a flier on Fears' ceiling here toward the back-end of the top 10. With the potential of up to four first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft, the selection of Fears could be a strong first step for the Nets.