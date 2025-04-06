NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

7. Toronto Raptors - Derik Queen, C, Maryland

It's impossible to predict how the Toronto Raptors are going to use their projected top-10 pick, especially after the team's bold move ahead of this past year's NBA Trade Deadline when they acquired Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. Nevertheless, with how the first round has gone, the Raptors could look to take a flier on a prospect who could be considered an answer to their long-term concerns in the frontcourt. One player who could meet what the Raptors need in the frontcourt is Derik Queen.

Queen is a prospect who has risen up NBA Draft boards over the last couple of months, and his momentum from his performance in the NCAA Tournament could help him leap into the top 10. The Raptors could be an intriguing for the Queen. Even though there are concerns about his overall motor and quickness as he makes the leap to the NBA, Queen always looks in control no matter the opponent. If Toronto believes in his offensive skill set, he could absolutely be the selection here at No. 7.

8. San Antonio Spurs - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Late in the top 10, the San Antonio Spurs could find themselves in a perfect position to add another intriguing frontcourt prospect next to Victor Wembanyama. The question I have heading into the NBA Draft is how serious the Spurs are when it comes to landing another big man next to Wemby. Is it just a longshot possibility or is this something that the Spurs will proactively pursue heading into the NBA Draft? That's tough to answer right now, but it's certainly something to think about.

If the Spurs are looking to create a dynamic duo in the frontcourt, or perhaps a new version of their previous Twin Towers experiment with Tim Duncan and David Robinson, Khaman Maluach could be there for the taking. There's no certainty that he will be available at No. 8, but if he is, the Spurs may not be able to pass up this option. Maluach has the potential to be a defensive anchor for a team and has shown enough explosiveness on the offensive end that he could pique the interest of a team in the top 10. Would he work next to Wemby? That's the million dollar question.