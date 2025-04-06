NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

9. Portland Trail Blazers - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

As the Portland Trail Blazers continue to take encouraging steps forward in their progression as a franchise, they're one team to keep an eye on in the top 10. Looking to add some versatility to the backcourt, Kasparas Jakucionis could emerge as one option for the Blazer here at No. 9 overall. Jakucionis showed the ability to be a strong lead guard with a versatile skill set but did have some struggles with inconsistencies down the stretch.

The lure for the Blazers, or any team selecting late in the top 10, would revolve around his playmaking ability. Jakucionis has the ability to evolve into a three-level scorer as he continues to develop, but the play for the Blazers would revolve around his playmaking prowess that could be a welcomed addition next to Scoot Henderson.

10. Chicago Bulls - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

The Chicago Bulls will have some interesting decisions to make during the offseason. Most will revolve around whether to pay Josh Giddey and whether Coby White could be considered a cornerstone building block of the franchise moving forward. Before they decide all that, they'll have another big decision to make with their projected top-10 pick. One prospect the Bulls could take a flier on who has plenty of upside is Jase Richardson.

Richardson's best basketball during his freshman season at Michigan State came late in the year, and that's partly what could help push him as a late lottery pick. If he continues to build off that momentum in the pre-draft workouts, Richardson could be in the top 10 conversation. The Bulls could potentially take the risk on such a move. Richardson has the size, skill set, and athleticism to be a promising two-way project with star potential at the next level. Chicago could be considered an intriguing landing spot for the young wing.