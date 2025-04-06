NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

11. Miami Heat - Kon Knueppel, G, Duke

In a perfect world, the Miami Heat would be able to make a move up the NBA Draft board to select a player that could really change the outlook for the team. And that's not knocking any prospects that are still on the board at this point in the first round. However, it's likely going to be difficult for the Heat to find a truly franchise-altering piece at this point in the lottery. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean that the Heat can't find value with the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

As they've done before, Miami will attempt to make the most out of this selection. One prospect who could fit exactly what the Heat may need heading into next season is Kon Knueppel. In some ways, it would be a blessing for Miami to be able to snag Knueppel outside the top 10. His shot-making ability and 3-point prowess make him an appealing prospect in this year's draft class. If Miami is looking for an effective Duncan Robinson replacement (and a potential upgrade down the line), Knueppel could be their target.

12. Houston Rockets (via PHO) - Noa Essengue, F, France

The Houston Rockets have enjoyed some unlikely success so far this season. They've taken a big step forward in their progression as a team and could just be scratching the surface of their potential as they head into the offseason. While most of their attention will be squarely on attempting to acquire the right star player who can help this franchise take another step forward in their development, they'll still be able to add a strong piece with their projected lottery pick (from the Phoenix Suns).

One prospect who could be in range to fly off the board at this point in the first round is Noa Essengue. A player who is more of a defensive-minded wing at this point in his development, there are many reasons why Essengue could make sense for a Rockets team that will likely only continue to rise in the West. Essengue would not need the ball in his hands to make an impact right away, and if he does develop any on the offensive end of the floor, he could be a strong two-way contributor down the line for Houston.