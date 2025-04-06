NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) - Liam McNeeley, F, UCONN

The Atlanta Hawks will look to continue to expand their young foundational core heading into the offseason. With their projected lottery pick (courtesy of the Sacramento Kings), I can't help but wonder if Liam McNeeley could be a play for the team. McNeeley is not going to jump off the stat sheet compared to some of the other big-name prospects in this year's NBA Draft class, but he does make a difference when you watch him play.

McNeeley has a knack of finding the right spots on the offensive end and is a battler on the other end of the floor. McNeeley has the competitive spirit that every team in the NBA wants to see out of a prospect at this point in the first round, and he translates as a very good complementary player at the next level. McNeeley is probably not a selection that is going to get the fan base excited, but he's certainly one who could end up making all the difference for a team.

14. Dallas Mavericks - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Even though Alabama's run to the Final Four fell short this year, Labaron Philon is a player who has quickly leaped up draft boards over the last few weeks of the college basketball season. As the Dallas Mavericks attempt to figure out what the next move for the franchise will be, I can't help but wonder if Philon could emerge as a potential target for the team with the projected final pick in the lottery.

Even though he did leave much to be desired at times as a scorer, Philon's playmaking ability is something that NBA teams are going to be attracted to. During his run in the NCAA Tournament, Philon averaged eight points and six assists per game. If he can prove that he does have promise as a scorer down the line, there's no question Philon is going to be in the conversation to be selected in the lottery. Dallas could be a sensible landing spot.