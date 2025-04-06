NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

15. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) - Egor Demin, F, BYU

As the San Antonio Spurs look to continue to build out their young core around Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, Egor Demin could emerge as a strong developmental target moving forward for the team at No. 15. Demin's draft stock has been all over the place during his freshman season at BYU and there's a chance he may end up being selected in the top 10. However, if he's still on the board outside the lottery, there's a good chance a team is going to get a huge steal.

Because of his great size and playmaking ability, Demin is going to be a prospect considered worth the gamble at some point in the top-20. If the Spurs are looking for some added versatility next to Wemby and Fox, Demin could be a natural selection for the team.

16. Orlando Magic - Nolan Traore, France

After taking a bit of a step back this season, it will be interesting to see how the Orlando Magic will end up approaching the offseason. With a pick that is likely to fall out of the lottery, it's probably going to be difficult for the Magic to find a franchise-changing prospect, but the opportunity could be there for the team to find a potential hidden gem. One prospect that could make sense for the Magic at this point in the first round is Nolan Traore.

Depending on who you ask, Orlando could still have some unsettled issues in the backcourt. Nolan Traore would give the Magic another possible developmental option moving forward. Still considered very much a project as a prospect, the hope is that Traore will eventually evolve into a strong lead guard down the road.