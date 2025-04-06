NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) - Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

The Minnesota Timberwolves are probably going to be looking to strike big via trade this offseason, but utilizing the No. 17 overall pick the correct way could go a long way in helping this team bounce back next season. One prospect who could be in range for the Wolves, and one who would make sense, is Nique Clifford. As a prospect who could probably be considered one of the most ready-to-contribute players to be selected outside the lottery, Clifford could bring an interesting element to the Wolves.

Clifford is coming off a special season with Colorado State in which he averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range. As a player who could be considered a plug-and-play contributor next season, the Wolves could very much find a spot for him if he were to be the selection, especially considering how much the team struggled with depth this season.

18. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) - Asa Newell, F, Georgia

With another opportunity to add some young talent to the roster, Asa Newell could be an interesting addition to the Brooklyn Nets. Newell did have some flashes of potential during his freshman season at Georgia, but the sky is the limit for the young man. The hope is that we haven't seen the best of Newell just yet and that he's just beginning to realize his potential. As he prepares to make the leap to the NBA, landing in the right spot will prove to be key to how he develops.

The Nets could be an intriguing landing spot for the talented forward, as he would be a big part of what the team is building moving forward. Newell averaged 15 points and seven rebounds on 54 percent shooting from the field this past season for the Bulldogs. The fact that he could just be getting started as a prospect is what could make him a fascinating selection for Brooklyn at No. 18.