NBA MVP Power Rankings: Jared McCain is a star in the making; Dalton Knecht flashes
4. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
Stats: 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 61% FG
When the Memphis Grizzlies used their top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to select Zach Edey, one of the most productive yet polarizing players in college basketball, there were many that quickly scoffed at the idea that this would be a move to pay off huge dividends. However, through the first few weeks of his rookie season, Edey has passed every test in the young season. Everything that Memphis has thrown at him, he's managed to handle and then some. And with the way he's played through the first few weeks, he should be considered a legit NBA Rookie of the Year candidate.
Averaging 11 points and seven rebounds on 61 percent shooting from the field, while also being a strong rim protector, there's reason to believe that Edey could have a bright future in the league. Assuming he continues to take care of his body and keep working on his quickness and footwork, Edey could end up being a mainstay in the frontcourt for the Grizzlies as he continues to expand his game.
If there's anything that will continue to stand in the way of Edey making a genuine move up the NBA Rookie Power Rankings, it's the fact that he's struggled with injuries through the first few weeks of his rookie season. He's currently sidelined with an ankle injury and is considered to be week-to-week. The hope is that he returns sooner rather than later but it would make no sense for the Grizzlies to rush him back - especially if they view him as a promising player that will continue to improve as the season goes on.
I'd imagine that even when Edey does make it back from injury that the plan won't change much. They're going to continue to play it slow and safe with Edey and slowly ramp him up when he's back. After being such a polarizing pick, Edey has begun to prove himself as a potential difference-making center in this league. As the Grizzlies continue to put him in a position to succeed, I imagine we're only going to see more and more evidence of that. At least for now, the Rookie of the Year award can't be considered off the table for Edey.