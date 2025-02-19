Way-too-early NBA Playoff bracket predictions based on All-Star Break standings

Predicting the West play-in playoff picture

10. Phoenix Suns

9. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. Dallas Mavericks

7. LA Clippers

The race near the bottom of the Western Conference is going to be one for the record books. It's almost impossible to predict how it's going to all unfold over the final few weeks of the regular season. To put it all into context, seed No. 7 through No. 12 are just separated by four games in the loss column. That's going to set up for an interesting final stretch run of the season. There are essentially six or seven teams (if you take the Portland Trail Blazers' late surge seriously) battling for four Play-In Tournament spots in the Western Conference.

Two teams from the group of Timberwolves, Mavericks, Kings, Warriors, Suns, and Spurs are going to miss the postseason. Predicting which two teams that will be is anyon'es guess. Nevertheless, I do believe that the Suns are going to do just enough to lock up the No. 10 seed. It's not going to be impressive by any means but Phoenix is going to be able to avoid complete disaster down the stretch. The Suns could absolutely do enough to win the Play-In Tournament and snag the No. 8 seed but it'll be disappointing either way.

I'd give the Minnesota Timberwolves the nod for the No. 9 seed as they have too much on the line to not make the postseason. Anthony Edwards is too good and I believe this supporting cast has just enough juice to help push Minnesota across the regular season finish line. The Dallas Mavericks are talented. They're extremely talented. However, they're hurt and there's no knowing when Anthony Davis will return. Because of that, I can't place them any higher than the 8th seed. Even that might be giving this team too much credit with AD out for a month (at least).

The LA Clippers will finish as the 7th seed because I just don't know how much I could trust Kawhi Leonard down the stretch. If he's healthy, this is a team that could emerge as a dangerous dark horse threat in the Western Conference. However, I'm not sure he's going to be able to remain healthy the rest of the way and without that guarantee, I would be hard-pressed to pencil in the Clippers any higher than this spot. This would set up quite the interesting Play-In Tournament matchups.