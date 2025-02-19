Way-too-early NBA Playoff bracket predictions based on All-Star Break standings

6. Golden State Warriors

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, I believe that the Golden State Warriors are one of the most intriguing teams to watch. After making the bold move for Jimmy Butler, it would not be surprising to see this team make a big move up the Western Conference standings. In the four games that Jimmy has played for the Warriors, Golden State has looked pretty impressive more often than not. The team is 3-1 in those games and they could just be getting started.

Draymond Green believes this team is special and that they could make a legit run to the NBA Finals. Whether that will end up playing out remains to be seen but I do suppose it can't be completely off the table. The Warriors only have to make up 3.5 games down the stretch to make a run at the No. 6 seed in the West. I believe that's more than doable for a team that has not played its best basketball just yet. If the Warriors can remain healthy, they could be extremely dangerous down the stretch.

5. Houston Rockets

For the better part of this season, the Houston Rockets have been one of the Western Conference darlings. Their young core have made some impressive strides this season and the hope is that it will just be the start of things to come for the franchise. Time will tell if that will be the case but one thing to keep in mind as the final stretch of the season quickly approaches is the fact that this team began to fade over the past couple of weeks. Leading up to the NBA All-Star break, the Rockets dropped seven of their last nine games.

A team that was once the second seed in the West, the Rockets are currently the fourth seed with 27 games left. I believe we could see the Rockets run into some difficulties down the stretch due to the lack of experience. It's only natural. I still believe the Rockets are going to make the postseason but I feel like seeing them fall to the No. 5 seed wouldn't be all that surprising. And, to be quite honest, I'm not sure if it would be considered all that disappointing either.