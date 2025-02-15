NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

12. Golden State Warriors

It was easy to be disappointed with the way the Golden State Warriors played during the first half of the season. In fact, I'd argue they could be considered one of the bigger disappointments in the league. Nevertheless, there's a chance that the Warriors are able to completely change the narrative over the final few months of the season. After making the bold move for Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, this is a team to watch heading down the stretch. The Warriors are already 3-1 with Jimmy in the lineup and they could just be getting started.

If the Warriors are able to remain healthy for the rest of the year, this is a team that is going to make the postseason and emerge as one that no one will want to face in a seven-game series. With Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors are going to have a chance to pull off a first-round upset. Can you imagine the Warriors drawing a team like the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs? In that situation, how could you bet against Golden State?

11. Houston Rockets

Through the first half of the season, there probably wasn't a team in the NBA that was more surprisingly impressive than the Houston Rockets. However, as the NBA All-Star break arrives, I've grown a bit concerned about this team overall. They've struggled of late, having lost seven of their last nine games overall. That small slump has seen the Rockets fall from being in the mix to finish as the second seed to potentially falling out of the top 4 in the conference standings. That would be a shame if it played out that way.

Nevertheless, unless the Rockets completely nosedive over the last couple of months of the season, it's going to be difficult to be upset with this team. What the Rockets have managed to accomplish so far this year can't be overlooked. The progression that the young players on their roster have made this year is admirable and does tell us that this franchise is certainly headed in the right direction. They may not be ready to make noise in the postseason just yet but this team is certainly on the rise.