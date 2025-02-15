NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

8. Indiana Pacers

I'll be the first to admit that the Indiana Pacers have been playing like a difference team since the turn of the calendar. Even though the team somewhat stumbled into the NBA All-Star break, losing three of their last five games, I do believe that the Pacers are closer to the team that made a run to the EAstern Conference Finals a year ago than they were the disappointment that they were at the beginning of this season. What does that mean for the team come playoff time? Who konws.

The fact that the PAcers are no longer an afterthought could make the East postseason bracket that much more interesting. With how stacked the Eastern Conference is, I don't expect the Pacers to make another deep run but a rematch with the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the postseason could prove to be interesting. And if they were to get past Milwaukee, I can't help but wonder if the Pacers could push the Cleveland Cavaliers a bit more than expected in a potential series. Don't sleep on the Pacers.

7. Milwaukee Bucks

I may be completely wrong on this one but I still can't get myself to completely give up on the Milwaukee Bucks. I still believe that this team has too much talent for them not to make some noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs. I didn't love the team's move for Kyle Kuzma but it does make sense considering they didn't know if they were going to be able to consistently rely on Khris Middleton this season. And if the Bucks wanted to have any shot of making some noise, they needed another consistent offensive threat opposite of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Again, I'm not sure if Kuzma is the first player I would've traded for but he at least gives them an offensive threat that they didn't necessarily have on the roster before the move. If the Bucks can get the most out of Kuzma, he could work well as a third option on the team. The big question for the Bucks could revolve around whether they have enough defense to make a run. That's fair to ask at this point.