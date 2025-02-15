NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

6. Memphis Grizzlies

It's always important to give credit where it's due. And the Memphis Grizzlies deserve some praise for how good they've been so far this season. Even though they're probably the best team in the league that everyone seems to be overlooking, I do believe that it's only a matter of time before others begin to catch on. Maybe we won't realize just how good the Grizzlies are until the postseason. Either way, this team does deserve some credit.

Aside from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Grizzlies have probably been the most consistently good team in the Western Conference this season. They may not have the star power that some of the other West teams do, but I do believe that the Grizzlies have a strong enough team to make some noise in the postseason. How much of a run could they make in the West? Who knows. That isn't easy to predict. However, there's no question the Grizzlies should not be overlooked.

5. New York Knicks

I don't think many appreciate just how good the New York Knicks have been this season. Part of that is because of the excellence of both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Another part of that is because of how much this team struggled out of the gate. Through the first 11 games of the season, the Knicks were a mediocre 5-6. At that point, it was easy to question whether the gambles the front office made during the offseason were going to pan out for the team or not.

However, since then, the Knicks have been a much better team. In fact, since November 14, the Knicks have a better record than the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. They're 31-12 during that stretch and have continued to look better and better as they get more and more experience together as a group. At this point, the Knicks are going to be a handful for any team in the Eastern Conference. The unfortunate part of how the seedings are shaping is the fact that the Knicks are probably going to draw the Celtics in the second round of the postseason.