NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

4. Denver Nuggets

Through the first 21 games of the regular season, the Denver Nuggets were just OK. They were quite average and it was only natural to be concerned about their immediate future. However, since early December, the Nuggets have been a much better team. It's almost as if something shifted for the team on December 8. Since that day, the Nuggets are 25-9 and have the second-best record in the Western Conference. Over that span, the Nuggets have the No. 2 ranked offense in the league and the third-best net rating.

It's safe to say that after the first 20 games of the season, many were quick to write off the Nuggets. However, the demise of Denver was greatly exaggerated. At the All-Star break, the Nuggets are sitting in the third seed of the Western Conference and are only a half-game back of the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies. If Denver can remain healthy, they're probably going to be the favorites to meet the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

3. Boston Celtics

The defending champion Boston Celtics have had a target on their back for the better part of this season, just as anyone would've expected. Even though the Celtics have been much more inconsistent than they were last season, I still don't think it would be wise to discount this team heading into the postseason. On paper, the Celtics' talent could rival any other team in the league. When the Celtics are playing at their peak, I'm not sure there's another team that could keep pace with them.

Of course, the big question surrounding the Celtics is whether they have another level to shift to or if their inconsistency is going to follow them into the postseason. It's hard to predict either way at the moment but it's certainly something to keep a close eye on. If I had to guess, I'd say we haven't seen the best of the Celtics so far this season - and that as soon as the stretch run begins after the All-Star break, we're going to see this team shift to an entirely different gear.