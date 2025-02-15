NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

Just when it seemed as if the Cleveland Cavaliers were possibly regressing to the mean, the team managed to win eight of their last nine games heading into the NBA All-Star break. With a week off, the hope is that the Cavs will be able to get some much-needed rest as they look to recharge for the final stretch run of the season. As is the case for most teams atop the standings, the Cavs are just trying to survive until the postseason begins. None of this regular season will matter if Cleveland flops in the playoffs. They can't and I can't imagine that they will.

Cleveland is one of the few teams in the league that has a top-10 offense, defense, and net rating. With the big addition of De'Andre Hunter, they've also solidified their small forward position and currently have arguably the most complete starting 5 in the NBA. The Cavs are set up to experience a magical run in the postseason. Right now, it's just all about getting there healthy and in one piece.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to impress me on a night-to-night basis. Just when it seemed as if they were going to take a pretty bad home loss to the Miami Heat a few days ago, they went on a 24-0 run to completely turn the game around and ended up winning in blowout fashion. In theory, a win over this year's version of the Heat will not be remembered as an impressive feat by any means but just in the manner in which they could change a game at any given moment is a sight to behold.

The talent on this roster can't be overlooked and while they may not have as much experience as some of the other teams near the top of the Western Conference, I can't imagine OKC not making a deep run when it matters most. For the Thunder, this year is championship or bust. At least in the Western Conference, this is their time. The way the conference is set up, it would be a huge disappointment if the Thunder didn't at least make the conference finals.