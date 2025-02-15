NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

26. Brooklyn Nets

Deciding to hold on to Cameron Johnson beyond the NBA Trade Deadline was certainly an interesting decision from the Brooklyn Nets. However, it appears they believe there could end up being a better market for him heading into the offseason. It's hard to blame them if teams weren't willing to meet the asking price. With no real urgency, there was no need for the Nets to pull the trigger on a deal before the deadline anyway. All that said, if the Nets do eventually want to lean into a full-blown rebuild, you'd have to imagine a trade is probably coming sooner rather than later.

Ideally, the hope is that Brooklyn will also get some luck in the draft lottery. With the potential to have up to four first-round draft picks in a deep 2025 class, the Nets are certainly one team to keep a close eye on over the next few months. If a few lottery balls bounce in their direction, there's a chance that Brooklyn could emerge as one of the most intriguing rebuilding teams in the NBA.

25. Chicago Bulls

It's been quite the up-and-down year for the Chicago Bulls. The good news is that the team finally chose a direction by trading Zach LaVine just ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. But this is where the hard part begins for the team. Establishing a foundation for the future is the next challenge for the team heading into the offseason. Tanking for the remainder of the year could very well be a big part of that. Considering they've lost 14 of their last 18 games, I'd say the Bulls are very much headed in that direction.

Right now, the Bulls are projected to select at No. 8 in the NBA Draft but there's reason to believe that they could still move up a few spots with the way they've been playing of late so far this year. More than anything, Chicago needs some luck at the draft lottery. With the way this franchise has operated (and with the mistakes they've made) of late, it's probably the only saving grace for the team heading into the offseason.