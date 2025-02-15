NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

24. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors made a huge move at the NBA Trade Deadline in which they acquired Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. In an attempt to help them expedite their rebuild, the hope is that Ingram will prove to be a good fit next to Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, and the rest of the young core. It's certainly a huge gamble, especially considering they gave him a huge contract. Heading into the stretch run, the Raptors are worth keeping a close eye on.

It will be interesting to see if they show any level of improvement heading into the offseason. With the big move made at the trade deadline, you'd have to imagine that the hope for the team is that they'll be able to emerge next season as one of the most improved teams. A big part of that will rely on how Ingram is able to fit in with the rest of the roster. In theory, you'd imagine Ingram would be a nice fit on the offensive end on the wing. However, that's also far from a guarantee until we see a larger sample of it playing out.

23. Philadelphia 76ers

At the NBA All-Star break, it's a shame that the Philadelphia 76ers have been able to turn their season around. In fact, I'd say it's one big mystery. It would be easy to blame it all on injuries but I'm not sure it's that simple. The Sixers have been a disaster this season and even if they manage to make the postseason this year, it's hard to envision them making much noise. The Sixers have some big decisions to make this summer if they're going to be able to bounce back next season.

I'm sure their road back to relevance in the East will begin with getting healthier but there also has to be more than that at play for Philly if they're going to right the ship. In theory, it would be easy to chalk up this season as a lost year. And with how much they've invested in this roster around Joel Embiid, I'm sure they're hoping that's exactly what this is. But I'm not sure if their struggles so far this season are that simple.