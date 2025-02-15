NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

22. Portland Trail Blazers

Even though this season hasn't been a banner year for the Portland Trail Blazers, there have been some bright moments for this team over the last couple of months. In fact, during a stretch that expanded from late January to early February, the Blazers won 10 of 11 games. It was a good sign that Portland was beginning to head in the right direction. Sure, the Blazers have struggled since that streak ended and the loss of Deandre Ayton for a few weeks will certainly hurt their momentum, but it's not all doom and gloom.

The biggest fault for the Blazers is not necessarily their lack of talent but, instead, it's the fact that they don't have a clear superstar on their roster. If they were to find a No. 1 star, this is a team that could very well be much more competitive in the Western Conference. I'd have to believe that's the hope for the Blazers heading into the offseason. Maybe they get luck at the draft lottery and are gifted with a franchise-changing prospect atop this draft class.

21. San Antonio Spurs

Making the big move for De'Aaron Fox just ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, the overwhelming thought was that the San Antonio Spurs were going to as a much bigger threat in the Western Conference heading down the stretch. At least through the first few games with Fox on the roster, that hasn't exactly been the case for San Antonio. In seven games played, the Suns have been pretty hit or miss. Fox has played well but it's clear this team is still working through some personnel issues aside from their dynamic duo.

The Spurs aren't entirely out of the postseason window at the moment but they're certainly going to have their work cut out for them as they'll have to beat out the likes of the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors down the stretch. The Spurs are clearly improved with the addition of Fox but I'm afraid we probably aren't going to see the full dividends of this move until next year.