NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

20. Miami Heat

Looking back at this season in retrospect, I'm sure the Miami Heat would probably do things a tad bit differently. Even the Jimmy Butler saga aside, it's been far from a banner year for the Heat overall. Erik Spoelstra has struggled from a head-coaching perspective and it's hard to look at any one player who has been a resounding success this year other than Tyler Herro. Even though he made the All-Star team this year, there are still questions about whether he's a player worth building around for Miami - especially considering how mediocre the team has been this year.

Despite all of those struggles, the Heat is probably still going to do just enough to carve out a spot in the postseason. It's generally what they do. The Heat isn't a team that has embraced any type of rebuilding and likes to brand themselves on "retooling." Heading into the offseason, it's difficult to envision how that's going to happen for Miami. It's safe to say that things could get progressively worse for the Heat before they begin to get better. That's not a good thing for a franchise that has been all about winning championships.

19. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have been slightly better than most expected them to be this season but they continue to remain in no man's land as the literal definition of mediocre in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are good enough to avoid the lottery but not good enough to emerge as any type of threat in the postseason. They're a nice team that needs to pick a direction sooner rather than later. However, considering they don't control their first-round picks in each of the next three years, that could prove to be difficult.

That's probably the biggest reason why they haven't completley leaned into a rebuild just yet. They've shown signs of that possibility - by trading away Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic in the last few months - but I can't imagine Atlanta will fully embrace that stance just yet. If there's any saving grace for this season, it's the fact that Trae Young has continued to look good, Jalen Johnson had another fantastic season, and Zaccharie Risacher hasn't completely been a disaster in his rookie year.