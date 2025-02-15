NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

18. Phoenix Suns

Heading into the start of the season, it was clear what was at stake for the Phoenix Suns. Entering year two of the Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker experiment, there had to be some payoff this year - especially considering how last season ended. At least thus far, it's pretty safe to say that the Suns have been arguably the most disappointing team in the NBA. At the NBA All-Star break, they are on pace to miss the postseason entirely and the team's relationship with KD doesn't seem to be in a good place.

Unless something drastically changes between now and the end of the season, it all but appears as if big changes will be on the horizon for the Suns. If that does end up being the case, the argument could be made that this era of the Suns could go down as the worst super team in modern NBA history. If the Beal, KD, and Booker era finishes with zero playoff series wins, and perhaps even zero playoff game wins, it would be pretty embarrassing. But, hey, I suppose you can't knock the owner from being overly aggressive.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

With the way last season ended, in which they made a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals, there was hope that the Minnesota Timberwolves would be able to pick up where they left off. However, that hasn't happened at any point this season. Even after their rough start to the year, the hope was always that they would eventually find their footing. At the NBA All-Star break, that still hasn't been the case for the Wolves. At this point, it would be pretty surprising if they emerged as any level of threat in the Western Conference.

But despite their disappointments, the good news is that the Wolves still have a solid foundation with Anthony Edwards. No matter what ends up happening for the remainder of the year, that isn't going to change. That's something that the Wolves can hang their hopes on heading into the offseason. But the clock is certainly ticking for the front office. After not making a big move at the trade deadline, this is a team that almost certainly has to make a bold addition during the offseason.