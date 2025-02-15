NBA Power Rankings: How dangerous are the Los Angeles Lakers in the West?

16. Detroit Pistons

If the Houston Rockets have been the biggest pleasant surprise in the Western Conference, I'd offer up the same title for the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference. At least up to now, the Pistons have the look of a team that is going to have staying power over the entirety of this season. Heading into the NBA All-Star break, the Pistons are sitting as a top 6 team in the conference standings. If they continue on this pace heading into the final couple of months of the season, the Pistons are going to break their five-year postseason hiatus.

The Pistons haven't won a playoff series since the 2007-08 season and I'm not sure they're quite ready to break that drought, but there's no question their success this year has been a step in the right direction. No matter how this season ends for the Pistons, it's hard to be disappointed in this team. In a season in which Detroit almost had to show some defined progression from their young core, they've very much answered that question and quieted many of the concerns.

15. Sacramento Kings

Even though the Sacramento Kings remain in the playoff hunt in the Western Conference, I'm not sure how you can view this season as a positive for the franchise. De'Aaron Fox essentially forced his way out and the Kings did what they could of the situation. The Kings may still be considered a competitive team in the West but there's no question that there are some huge questions about this team's future. To be quite honest, I'm not sure what lies ahead for this organization at the moment.

There's at least a non-zero chance that the Kings will have to embrace another complete rebuilding of their roster in the next 2-3 seasons and for a fanbase that has suffered rebuild after rebuild over the past two decades, it just doesn't seem fair. At this point, you have to feel for them. The Kings have a pretty important offseason ahead of them and I'm not sure there are any decisions that are going to come easy.