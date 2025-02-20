NBA: Ranking the top 5 overlooked elite 'glue guys' in the Association

Russell Westbrook, Denver Nuggets

Signing Russell Westbrook turned out to be a great signing during the offseason. Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone's style of play compliments Westbrook's skill set and he has also developed a nice rapport with Nikola Jokic. He has always been a high-energy player as his experience has been valuable and is currently having a career resurgence after disappointing stints with the Lakers and the Clippers.

His relentless hustle is capable of giving a team life and he has been a breath of fresh air for the Nuggets. Westbrook will give his full effort and will leave everything out on the floor. If nothing else, that effort is always present and that kind of attitude is infectious. Westbrook is in the perfect environment to play at his full potential considering his age and experience. Everyone was sleeping on this former MVP and many even thought that his career was over but he has done nothing but prove the doubters wrong.

Sometimes a new atmosphere and finding a place where you truly fit into the scheme are more important than anything and Westbrook has truly found a home in Denver. It's commendable for a player who used to be a ball-dominant superstar and it's so humbling that he finally gets to play for a team who adjusts to his style of play and that's saying a lot about Westbrook's willingness to evolve at this stage in his career.