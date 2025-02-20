NBA: Ranking the top 5 overlooked elite 'glue guys' in the Association

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Without the services of Draymond Green, it's highly unlikely that the Warriors win four NBA titles. The energy he brings game in and game out really fuels the team as he is also a proven leader in the locker room. Green has been able to make a legendary career for himself and has truly redefined and revolutionized what it means to be a true role player. Playing alongside the likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, as well as Kevin Durant, any smart player would benefit from being around that trio of shooters and Green was a big reason those players had the success they did.

Green's delivery is sometimes perceived as misunderstood and his behavior at times has been deemed unacceptable but that just goes to show to what extent he will go to in order to win. Green embraces the challenge of guarding the opposing team's best offensive threat and can guard any position on the floor. He is also one of the few defenders in the NBA who can get stops without fouling.

Green is a player any coach should love to have because he possesses a passion and love for the game and plays with an edge. That passion is rare in today's game, and even though he can go overboard at times with the antics, it's worth having him on the roster at the end of the day.