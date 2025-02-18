NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

New Orleans Pelicans

1 Colossal question: What to do about Zion Williamson?

In the midst of what will likely be remembered as a "lost" season, the New Orleans Pelicans will have some serious decisions to make during the summer. The biggest of which likely revolves around what to do with Zion Williamson. After the team decided to move on from Brandon Ingram at the NBA Trade Deadline, the argument could be made that it may be time for this team to pivot into a rebuilding of their roster. If that does end up being the case, that doesn't mean the likes of Dejounte Murray and C.J. McCollum would be on the chopping block. That could also mean Zion being potentially on the move too.

But before making such a rash move, the Pelicans would have to figure out the best course of action moving forward with Zion. While the argument could be made that it would make little sense for the Pelicans to trade him, he's done little over the course of his career to prove to New Orleans that he's a player worth building around. Between his constant health issues and the current state of this roster, the Pelicans may be better off trading Zion at some point in the next calendar year.

New York Knicks

1 Colossal question: Is there a championship puzzle piece missing?

After shaking off a relatively slow start to the season, the New York Knicks have been one of the best teams in the NBA for the better part of the year. As they prepare for a playoff run, the Knicks are going to be on the short list of teams in the Eastern Conference that could potentially make an NBA Finals run. Whether they'll be able to accomplish that or not will be decided over the next few months. Specifically, what the Knicks must figure out over the final few weeks of the regular season is whether this team is championship-ready or not.

I can't help but wonder if there is a missing piece of the championship puzzle. In theory, the Knicks should have the talent to compete with any team in the East. However, there does appear to be something missing with this team when trying to compare them with the likes of the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder. To be perfectly honest, while the Knicks have been quite successful in the regular season, I'm not quite sure how ready this team is to make a championship run in the postseason.