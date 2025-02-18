NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

Oklahoma City Thunder

1 Colossal question: Is this finally the year where it all comes together?

With the way this season has played out, the Oklahoma City Thunder are probably going to be considered the overall favorite once the postseason begins. They may not be the most talented team on paper, but they're probably a close second. In what has been an underwhelming Western Conference, the Thunder has easily been the best and most consistent team so far this year. If healthy, it's going to be difficult to see another team coming out of the West.

But, again, until it happens, it's still one big question mark. As the Thunder prepares for their playoff run, it's hard not to question whether this is going to be the year where it finally all comes together for the team. Over the past few seasons, the Thunder have taken small steps forward. Last year, we finally saw some real promise as they made it to the conference semifinals. This season, it appears as if they're ready to make that championship leap. The question is, will it finally all come to fruition for the Thunder?

Orlando Magic

1 Colossal question: Is there cause for concern for this season's regression?

With the way they finished last year, the overwhelming belief was that the Orlando Magic were going to emerge as a potential dark horse threat to make some noise in the Eastern Conference this season. That hasn't been the case. Injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner certainly threw their season off but it should be noted that the team has struggled even when fully healthy. If there is any saving the season for the Magic, they'll have to be up for the task heading into the final stretch of the season.

Heading into the final few weeks of the season, the Magic must figure out how much cause there is for concern with the way this season has gone. Is it just a bump in their progression? Is this a warning sign for the future? Does this mean the Magic need to make a bold move heading into the offseason? There are so many variables at play that Orlando must attempt to figure out down the stretch.