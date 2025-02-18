NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

Philadelphia 76ers

1 Colossal question: How bad is Joel Embiid's health situation?

From the start of training camp, it was clear trouble was brewing for the Philadelphia 76ers. Unfortunately for them, much of that was due to their lack of health. For the majority of this season, the Sixers haven't been able to get out of their own way. At the center of it all is Joel Embiid and his lingering injuries. So far this season, Embiid has only played in 17 games. No matter how talented the rest of this roster is, that's not going to cut it for a Sixers team that was supposed to emerge this season as an Eastern Conference championship contender.

No one is going to feel sorry for the Sixers but at this point, there have to be some serious questions about their overall future. And it all begins with Embiid. Heading into the final stretch of the season, the Sixers must sort out Embiid's future. How bad is his injury situation? Is this one of those situations that's going to end up cutting his career short? Is the lack of availability that we've seen from Embiid a sign of things to come? The final stretch of this season for both Embiid and the Sixers is going to tell us a lot about where both sides go from here.

Phoenix Suns

1 Colossal question: Is this the end of Kevin Durant in Phoenix?

If something doesn't change quickly for the Phoenix Suns, this is a team that is going to be remembered as one big disappointment. With how talented of a core the Suns have, there's no reason why they should be struggling to make the playoffs. But that's exactly the situation the team finds themselves in. At the NBA All-Star break, the Suns are struggling so much that they currently sit outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings. They certainly have the talent to turn the season around but it's hard to expect that to happen with how they've looked so far this season.

On top of fighting for a playoff spot in an attempt to somewhat salvage their season, the Suns will also be looking to figure out whether this is going to be the team's last run with Kevin Durant at the center of it all. With the recent rumblings, it appears as if KD's days in a Suns uniform could be numbered. And considering how much of a disappointment this core has been, it's hard to blame KD or the Suns for potentially wanting to move on from each other.