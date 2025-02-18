NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

Portland Trail Blazers

1 Colossal question: A hot streak of a sign of things to come?

Overall, I'd say the early start of the season had been pretty deflating for the Portland Trail Blazers. However, over the last month of the season, there have been some positive signs for the team. Since the middle of January, the Blazers have gone 10-4 - and if it wasn't for a three-game losing streak (with two losses to the Denver Nuggets) heading into the NBA All-Star break that record would look a lot better. It's still much better than how the team was performing for the better part of the season overall.

Heading into the final few weeks of the season, one big question that the Blazers will have to answer is whether that hot streak was a sign of things to come or if it was just that - a hot month. Obviously, the hope is that the young core is beginning to turn a corner on their previous struggles. That would be ideal. And if that were to be the case, we're going to see some additional improved play for the remainder of the year. However, if the team does fall off the pace once again, it could lead to some big decisions for the team heading into the summer.

Sacramento Kings

1 Colossal question: How bad would a rebuild be?

The Sacramento Kings have had a pretty disappointing season. Even though they entered the year with much hope, especially after acquiring DeMar DeRozan during the offseason, their season quickly fell off the rails after it became clear that they needed to trade De'Aaron Fox. Even though the Kings found a way to acquire Zach LaVine in the larger deal for Fox, I'm not sure the addition is going to help keep afloat in the competitive Western Conference. LaVine is a good player but he's proven to not be a consistent No. 1 option. That's where the Kings are going to miss Fox the most.

Heading into the final stretch of the season, I can't help but wonder if the Kings should be seriously exploring the possibility of another rebuild. Especially if the team ends up missing out on the postseason entirely, it will only force the Kings to make some big decisions about their future. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure if this front office is ready for another rebuild. But it may very much be necessary.