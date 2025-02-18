NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

San Antonio Spurs

1 Colossal question: Is De'Aaron Fox enough?

The San Antonio Spurs seemingly hit the lottery just before the NBA Trade Deadline when it was reported that De'Aaron Fox essentially wanted out of Sacramento and that the Spurs were atop his list of preferred landing spots. The two sides worked quickly to get a deal done and Fox was traded to San Antonio just ahead of the deadline. Even though the early reviews of Fox in San Antonio have been mixed, the move has put the organization in a good spot heading into the future.

The one big question that the Spurs will need to answer over the final few weeks of the regular season will revolve around whether the move for Fox will be considered enough to help jump-start the team heading into next year. If the Spurs want to emerge next season as a dark horse contender in the Western Conference, it will all start with Fox and Victor Wembanyama. However, the team must figure out if they'll need to make another big move during the offseason.

Toronto Raptors

1 Colossal question: Will the bold move for Brandon Ingram pay off?

In a somewhat surprising fashion, the Toronto Raptors decided to make a bold move for Brandon Ingram ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. In what was clearly a move for the future, the Raptors decided now was the right time to add to an already talented young core. At 27 years old, Ingram will be considered the veteran of the team's core. It's probably a good problem to have considering how talented of a player he is on the offensive end of the floor.

Heading into the final stretch of the season, one big question that the Raptors must answer revolves around whether the bold move for Ingram will end up working out in the long run. The hope is that Ingram is able to help expedite the development of Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, and Gradey Dick. Ingram is also going to be able to take significant pressure off their shoulders heading into next season. Toronto will have a few weeks to get an early look at how it could end up working out.