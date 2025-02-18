NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

Utah Jazz

1 Colossal question: How much is at stake at the NBA Draft Lottery?

The Utah Jazz have taken an interesting approach to their rebuild. With an All-Star talent on the wing, the Jazz haven't been overly aggressive in trying to surround him with the necessary talent to field a winning team. Nevertheless, you can't help but wonder if all their hope now falls on the 2025 NBA Draft. Realistically speaking, this team must figure out how to land a strong supporting star for Markkanen sooner rather than later. It's going to be difficult for Utah to do that without the help of the draft.

That's why I believe the big question the Jazz must answer over these next few weeks revolves around how much is truly at stake for the team ahead of the draft lottery. What if the Jazz doesn't get the luck of the draw? Utah is currently tied with two other teams for the second-worst record in the NBA. Especially in this draft, there's a pretty big difference between having a top-3 pick compared to the No. 4 pick. For this franchise, I can't help but wonder how much is truly at stake for this team leading up to the draft lottery.

Washington Wizards

1 Colossal question: Is it Cooper Flagg or bust?

It doesn't take a rocket scientist or a great detective to prove that the Washington Wizards are very much in the midst of a rebuild. That much is pretty evident. However, even though the team does have a few solid young pieces in place, what will define this team's rebuild is whether they'll be able to land a future star in the next couple of years. In a star-driven league, if you don't have a star, you're not relevant. For the Wizards, finding a star, even at the early stages of their rebuild, is extremely important.

That's why I can't help but wonder if this season has been secretly all about Cooper Flagg. The Wizards are well on their way toward finishing with the worst record in the NBA and the future of the franchise could very much rely on the draft lottery balls. Unlike other sports leagues, the lottery is what ultimately decides the draft order - and not only wins and losses. What if the Wizards don't win the lottery? What if they aren't able to land Flagg? Where will that leave the franchise? That's one big question the team must be preparing for.