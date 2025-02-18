NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

Brooklyn Nets

1 Colossal question: What's the next move in the rebuild?

Over the last eight months, the Brooklyn Nets have been crystal clear about their plans moving forward. When the team traded away Cameron Johnson, it became obvious that the team was going to be headed down another rebuild. They followed that big offseason move up by trading away Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. A trade of Cameron Johnson is likely on the horizon next for the Nets. But other than that, the team must decide what is the next big move for the rebuild.

In other words, what is the true plan for this team heading into the offseason? Is it to tank ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft? Are they going to try to be competitive by signing talent in free agency? Is the team planning a big move up in the 2025 NBA Draft with all the assets they've managed to compile over the last eight months? For the Nets, the final stretch of the season isn't about winning and losing. It's about finding a blueprint for the next big move.

Charlotte Hornets

1 Colossal question: How to handle the Mark Williams situation?

As the Charlotte Hornets continue to proceed forward with their rebuild, it's been no surprise that this year has been quite the struggle for the franchise. But even though the future may be bright as LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller continue to show signs of improvement in their respective games, there are a few other concerns that this franchise must be looking to answer heading into the final stretch of the season. At the top of those concerns is how in the world are the Hornets supposed to handle this Mark Williams situation.

After trading Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers, the trade was rescinded because of healthy concerns that came from the post-trade testing. In what was already going to be an awkward situation, the recent reporting also states that it was the Hornets that approached the Lakers at the trade deadline to get this deal done. Essentially, Williams is being forced to return to a team that was looking to trade him ahead of the season. That's never a good feeling for the player and the Hornets must figure out how to navigate through these waters. Do they act like nothing happened and they want Williams back? Do they try to trade him again during the offseason? This is one huge mess.