NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

Chicago Bulls

1 Colossal question: Is this a rebuild or retooling?

For many years, the Chicago Bulls have been one of the most curious teams in the NBA. Just when it seemed like I was getting a strong understanding of where the Bulls were coming from, I'm, once again, completely lost with where this franchise is heading. Right when they find a landing spot for Zach LaVine, the team continues to make some truly head-scratching moves. The most recent example of this involves the team giving Lonzo Ball a contract extension instead of trading him at the deadline.

To make matters even more confusing, it was reported that the Bulls were offered a future first-round pick (and salary) in exchange for Ball. Instead of pulling the trigger on that deal, the Bulls decided to not only keep Ball beyond the trade deadline but to also reward him with a two-year extension. Once again, I'm completely flabbergasted by Chicago's thinking process. I don't understand where this team is headed, but they have to decide whether they're trying to rebuild or if they're going to explore another retooling of their roster (which has rarely led to success for the franchise).

Cleveland Cavaliers

1 Colossal question: Is this season truly championship or bust?

With as much regular season success as the Cleveland Cavaliers have had so far this year, you'd have to imagine that there are going to be some pretty big expectations for this team heading into the playoffs. While the Cavs may appear to have the talent on paper to live up to those expectations, nothing is a guarantee in the NBA. What this team will need to answer over the final few weeks of the regular season is whether this season should be labeled as a championship or bust for the franchise.

To be quite honest, I'm not sure if this was the expectation for the Cavs before the season. After losing the conference semifinals last year, I'm sure this season was more about taking another step forward. Not many expected the Cavs to be championship-good already but here we are. The question is, how should this team's overachieving impact the team's overall view of expectations? That's what I'm truly intrigued by for Cleveland heading into the final stretch of the season.