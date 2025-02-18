NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

Houston Rockets

1 Colossal question: Is this young core good enough to build around?

For the better part of this season, the Houston Rockets have been considered one of the best stories in the NBA. Even though they've struggled a bit of late, the Rockets are still clinging to a top-4 seed in the Western Conference at the All-Star break. As the Rockets prepare for the final stretch run of the season, it will be interesting to see how the remainder of this season does end up playing out. One big question that must be answered is whether this young core is good enough to build around moving forward.

Heading into the offseason, that's one thing the Rockets will need some clarity on. Does Houston have a young core that is good enough to build the foundation of a franchise? It's tough to answer at the moment, despite the success that they've experienced so far this season. The Rockets shouldn't just want a core that could deliver them regular-season success. Houston should be desiring a core that can offer them a championship ceiling. I'm not sure if this Rockets core, while talented, has proven that just yet.

Indiana Pacers

1 Colossal question: Who are the real Indiana Pacers?

For the Indiana Pacers, it's been a tale of two stories so far this season. During the first half of the season, the Pacers could be considered one of the most disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference. However, since mid-December, the Pacers have looked like a much different team. So much so that the Pacers have climbed all the way up to No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings. In a dogfight for one of the final top-4 seeds in the East, the final few weeks of the regular season will certainly teach us a lot about this team.

The one big question that the Pacers will be looking to answer ahead of the final stretch of the season is, which team are the real Pacers? Are the Pacers more of the team they were during the first half of the season or the team that they've shown to be of late? It's difficult to pinpoint but it will be interesting to see how this team plays out the rest of the year. You can bet that it will certainly have an impact on how this team chooses to operate during the offseason.