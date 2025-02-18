NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

LA Clippers

1 Colossal question: Is it time to rebuild?

Before the start of the season, I believed that it was time for the LA Clippers to rebuild their roster. My thinking was that after losing Paul George in free agency, it was going to be extremely difficult for the Clippers to take a step forward. It's safe to say that I was a bit wrong on that front. The verdict is still out on how this season is going to end for the Clippers but they've certainly been slightly better than expected so far this year. However, I do believe that the rest of the season will surely play a huge role in what could lie ahead for the team.

If the final few weeks of the season don't play out positively for the Clippers, I can't help but wonder if they may get to a point where they believe that it's very much time for a rebuild. Even though the front office may not want to fully embrace it, I'd suggest that, at the very least, there would be some pretty big changes on the horizon for the Clippers if they either miss out on the postseason or fall victim in embarrassing fashion in the first round.

Los Angeles Lakers

1 Colossal question: How much will Luka Doncic impact LeBron James' future?

I'm not sure if anyone saw the Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers coming but it's one of those moves that is surely going to shape both the immediate and long-term future of this franchise. And initially, when it happened, it was impossible to not question how the addition of Luka could eventually impact the future of LeBron James. As the Lakers figure out what the rest of the season is going to look like for them, it will be interesting to continue to monitor the dynamic between the two stars.

One big question that the Lakers will hope to answer heading down the stretch revolves around what Luka's ultimate impact will be on LeBron's future. In theory, you'd imagine that the presence of Luka on the roster is going to extend LeBron's career. However, that's far from a guarantee. It will certainly be interesting to watch unfold, however. If nothing else, it should provide some added theater to the Lakers as they prepare for the final stretch of the season - and for a prosperous playoff run.