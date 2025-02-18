NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

Memphis Grizzlies

1 Colossal question: Is it time to be concerned about Ja Morant?

Even though the Memphis Grizzlies are sitting as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference at the NBA All-Star break, you can't tell me there aren't at least some concerns when it comes to whether this team has the roster to emerge as a real threat in the postseason. The reason why I'm especially concerned about the Grizzlies is because of how Ja Morant has not exactly looked like himself so far this season. It leads me to believe that while Memphis has had some regular-season success, they're not necessarily built for a deep playoff run.

Morant has had his moments this season but he hasn't looked like his superstar self on a consistent basis this year. Morant is averaging 21 points and seven assists on 45 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent shooting from 3-point range. His overall offensive efficiency and production have been down so far this season. At this point in the season, how could the Grizzlies not be at least a little bit concerned about Morant so far this year?

Miami Heat

1 Colossal question: Is there more whale hunting coming in the future?

Making the decision to trade Jimmy Butler couldn't have been an easy one for the franchise to make. However, at this point, it was probably the best course of action moving forward for both sides. Both the Heat and Jimmy needed a change and while it's unfortunate to see how it ended, the trade was probably the best decision that could've happened. As Jimmy moves on to compete for a title with the Golden State Warriors, it's left the Miami Heat in a pretty transitional situation.

Over the final few weeks of the regular season, one big question that the Heat will have to answer is what is next for the franchise. For an organization that doesn't like to rebuild, you can't help but wonder what could lie ahead for the team. You can't imagine this team is going to strip down the roster. Does that mean whale hunting will begin again for the team this offseason? Does the front office have a plan in place for the next star player they're going to pursue to build around?