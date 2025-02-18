NBA Rumors: 1 Colossal question each team must answer during final stretch run

Milwaukee Bucks

1 Colossal question: What if this season ends in disaster?

The Milwaukee Bucks have truly made some questionable moves over the last year and a half. First, it was the move to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. That move ended up helping the Boston Celtics more than it did the Bucks. To say that Lillard has been a disappointment in Milwaukee would be somewhat of an understatement. Then, at this year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Bucks made the bold move of adding Kyle Kuzma as they pivoted away from Khris Middleton.

The verdict is still out on that move but I'm not sure there are many that expect it to completely turn the season around for the team. That's why heading into the final stretch of the season, I believe that one of the biggest questions that the Bucks must answer is what will happen if this season ends in disaster? How, if at all, will it impact the team's plans during the offseason and, perhaps most importantly, the way Giannis Antetokounmpo views the future of the team?

Minnesota Timberwolves

1 Colossal question: How will the team appease Anthony Edwards?

I'll be the first to admit that while I agreed with the initial decision for the Minnesota Timberwolves to trade Karl-Anthony Towns during the offseason, I'm not sure how the team can't have a little regret about the move at the moment - especially considering how well KAT has played with the New York Knicks this season. However, at this point, it's not like the Wolves can take back that move. What's done is done. As they move forward, one big question that this front office has to already be exploring is how the team is going to appease Anthony Edwards heading into the offseason.

With how much power the stars have in today's game, the last thing the Wolves need to do is to piss off the face of their franchise. If you trade an All-Star caliber player without receiving one in return, you're certainly gambling on the state of the team. With Edwards still playing at a high level, the Wolves must figure out how to acquire another supporting star before it's too late. That could be difficult for the team to pull off heading into the offseason. It's certainly something they must figure out, however.