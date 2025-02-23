New York Knicks

1 huge bust: Pacome Dadiet

For as successful and impressive as the New York Knicks have been this season, it's legitimately difficult to find a player who has been disappointing for the team. And as unfair as if may seem, I'd seem to lean toward one of their two rookies - two prospects that some were expecting to see much more from during their first seasons in the league. Considering he was a first-round pick, I believe that we could categorize Pacome Dadiet as somewhat of a bust so far this season for the Knicks.

When he was drafted, there was talk about how he could potentially grow into an immediate role with the team. Instead, Dadiet has only appeared in 14 games so far this season for the Knicks and he's been relatively unimpressive during his time with the team. That doesn't mean he can't grow into a useful player in the future, just that it's safe to say that he's probably not going to live up to expectations during his first season in the league.

New Orleans Pelicans

1 huge bust: Zion Williamson

From top to bottom, this season has been a complete nightmare for the New Orleans Pelicans. It began with some hope but it quickly was derailed as soon as injuries began to take its toll from the opening jump. Looking at the stat sheet, you probably wouldn't agree with me that Zion Williamson has been the biggest bust for the Pelicans this season, but I'd argue he has - for many reasons. For one, he simply hasn't had the franchise-changing impact that many believed he would have when he entered the league.

Two, Zion has once again struggled with injuries this year. After playing in a career-high 70 regular season games last year, there was hope that perhaps he was turning the page on those previous struggles. It seems as if Zion is right back at the center of those issues once again and he's on pace to play less than 40 games this year. Adding to all that, Zion has had the least efficient offensive year of his career thus far.