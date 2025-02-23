Philadelphia 76ers

1 huge bust: Paul George

In fairness to the Philadelphia 76ers, this is a team that has truly been ravaged by injuries so far this season. I don't think there is any denying that. However, even when this team has been healthy so far this season, they haven't looked that impressive. That's disappointing considering they were expected to be a strong favorite in the Eastern Conference after the big move for Paul George they made during the offseason. That's why I have to place a ton of blame for the team's struggles this season on PG.

It would be easy to blame Joel Embiid. As the heart and soul of the team, he hasn't been healthy or available much this season and that's probably at the center of their big issues. However, PG has had little impact on this team this season. He's battling injuries as well, but PG has been a bust of an offseason signing so far, averaging near career lows across the board in terms of production and efficiency numbers.

Phoenix Suns

1 huge bust: Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns are in a pretty bad spot right now. With as much talent as this team has on their roster, there's no reason why they should be fighting for one of the last spots in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. That's unforgivable. Nevertheless, as the Suns continue to fight for their season, it's hard not to try and look back at the last two years in hopes of figuring out exactly what went wrong.

The more I think about it, the more I believe that this team's struggles probably began with Bradley Beal. That's why I believe that for the better part of the last two seasons, since they acquired him from the Washington Wizards, it's been Beal who has truly been the biggest bust for this team. Add in the fact that it was his no-trade clause that truly stood in the way of acquiring Jimmy Butler at the NBA Trade Deadline, and it makes the move for Beal look that much worse.