San Antonio Spurs

1 huge bust: Keldon Johnson

There should be a great study into the career of Keldon Johnson. At one point, there was some real hope that he could emerge as a key part of the San Antonio Spurs' future. However, over the last few seasons, there's been a regression to an extent that needs to be studied in the future. For such a young player, the downward spiral in production that the Spurs have seen from Johnson is not ideal. Is San Antonio part of that to a certain extent? Sure, they've given him less of a role. But Johnson also deserves some of that blame.

Overall, Johnson has taken another step back this season with the Spurs, a team that has had their struggles (both on and off the court) so far. Compared to last season, Johnson has seen a six-minute dillution of his minutes and it certainly hurt his overall production. He's averaging four points per game less than last season and has also been less efficient from the 3-point line. I'm not sure if there's another step back coming for Johnson but at this point, it wouldn't be surprising if the Spurs looked to trade him at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Toronto Raptors

1 huge bust: Immanuel Quickley

I'm going to be 100 percent honest upfront. It was difficult to find a Toronto Raptor player who fit this description to a T. I had to get critical and even if it's not completely worth it, I do believe there is some "disappointment" when it comes to the play of Immanuel Quickley this season. Keep in mind that Quickley is now being paid $30-plus million per season. With the new contract, Quickley has taken some steps back for Toronto so far this year. I'm not sure that's what was expected at the beginning of the year.

Quickley has still been pretty productive for the Raptors but he's certainly seen a drop in overall production compared to the 40-ish games he played with Toronto down the stretch after the trade. Add in the fact that Quickley has only played in 17 games so far this year, because of injury, and the case for him being labeled a bust begins to make much more sense.