Detroit Pistons

1 huge bust: Ron Holland II

The Detroit Pistons continue to be one of the better developing stories in the Eastern Conference this season and it will be interesting to see if they can close out the year by cementing a spot in the postseason. One player who has, at the very least, left a bit to be desired as a player this season is Ron Holland II. It may be a bit unfair and premature to make this level of statement but being a top 5 pick in any NBA Draft is going to bring some unwanted - and perhaps unfair - expectations to the plate.

It's not that Holland has been bad for the Pistons, it's more the fact that he hasn't exactly shown much promise to be a special player down the line for the team. Could he be a good, quality player for the Pistons in the future? Absolutely. The case can be made that he's already showing signs of being that now. However, for a top 5 pick, it's pretty safe to assume that Holland has underwhelmed a bit for Detroit. I don't even think that's that terrible of a knock on Holland as a player.

Golden State Warriors

1 huge bust: Brandin Podziemski

After making the big move at the NBA Trade Deadline, the hope is that the Golden State Warriors will be able to move in a direction in which they're able to turn their season around. However, that could end up being a lot easier said than done. If there's one player who has emerged as somewhat of a bust this season for the Warriors, it's probably Brandin Podziemski. With how he was talked up during the offseason, it's safe to say that Podziemski has left a bit to be desired during his second season with the team.

The unfortunate part is that it's probably not even his fault. It wasn't him that was talking himself up; it was the Warriors. Nevertheless, Podziemski does make this list as a player who more was expected from heading into the start of the year. It's not that Podziemski has had a bad season, it's just that he hasn't made the developmental strides that many around the team believed he would make this year. Heading into the final stretch of the season, Podziemski is averaging 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 43 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent shooting from 3-point range.