Milwaukee Bucks

1 huge bust: Khris Middleton

As the Milwaukee Bucks head into the final stretch of the regular season, there are probably a few players that would make sense as candidates for the team's most disappointing player so far this season. However, when stacked against each other, I'm not sure there's one that stands out more than Khris Middleton. Even though the injury bug hasn't done him any favors over the past couple of seasons, there's no question that the Bucks probably expected more from him this year.

He took a little longer to return from injury than perhaps the Bucks expected and then left much to be desired when he was back. His shortcomings led to him being moved ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. In 23 games played for the Bucks this season, Middleton was averaging 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 51 percent shooting from the field. He had a great career in Milwaukee but there's no question his ending was far from ideal.

Minnesota Timberwolves

1 huge bust: Julius Randle

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven't been a complete disaster this season but there's no question that their inconsistency has been pretty frustrating at times - even more so as they compete for one of the top 6 seeds in the Western Conference heading into the final stretch of the season. Even though this should've probably been expected when the Wolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns just before the start of the season, I imagine the team was probably looking for much of a boost from Julius Randle.

That's why I'd pencil him in as arguably the biggest bust for the Wolves this season. Fair or not, I'm willing to bet that the front office believed a KAT for Randle swap was going to be more of a wash than not. So far this season, that hasn't been the case - especially considering the level of the season that KAT is having with the New York Knicks. I wouldn't go as far as to say that the Wolves were expecting Randle to be as good as KAT but I'm sure they didn't expect the fallout to be this grand this soon.