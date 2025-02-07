NBA Rumors: 5 Bold winners, 5 unanimous losers after a historic trade deadline

Phoenix Suns - Loser

Notable trade deadline moves: Traded Jusuf Nurkic; missed out on Jimmy Butler

In the weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline, all we heard about the Phoenix Suns revolved around how aggressive they were going to be in their pursuits of Jimmy Butler. He was clearly their No. 1 target at the deadline. While there were certainly talks about how they could acquire him via trade from the Miami Heat, those talks fell short because the Suns could not figure out the riddle of Bradley Beal's contract. In the end, trading for Beal kept the Suns from acquiring Jimmy.

Because of his large contract and his no-trade clause, the Suns eventually realized they were not going to be able to move Beal. That all but eliminated Phoenix's chances to acquire Jimmy from the Heat. Unless, of course, the Suns were willing to trade Kevin Durant. But considering Phoenix wanted to pair Jimmy with KD, it made zero sense for them to make that swap. That left Phoenix in an impossible spot at the deadline.

In the end, the Suns managed to trade Jusuf Nurkic in a salary dump and missed out on their primary target. It's hard to view how Phoenix operated at the trade deadline as a win. The Suns weren't able to reshuffle their core group and for a team that may have already hit their ceiling, this is considered as arguably the worst-case scenario for them. The Suns are currently outside the top 8 in the West standings and with the recent reporting, the team knows changes are needed.

I'm not sure how this season is going to end for the Suns but it's pretty safe to assume that they are not in a good place. Unless something drastically changes and the Suns are able to make a deep playoff run, it's almost a foregone conclusion that all eyes will be squarely on the team heading into the offseason. With how desperate and aggressive they were to significantly change their roster at the trade deadline, it's almost impossible to not view this team as one of the bigger losers.