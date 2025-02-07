NBA Rumors: 5 Bold winners, 5 unanimous losers after a historic trade deadline

San Antonio Spurs - Winner

Notable trade deadline moves: Acquired De'Aaron Fox

As a young team that was somewhat performing above their expectations so far this season, the San Antonio Spurs were worth keeping an eye on heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. While no one expected the Spurs to be all that aggressive at the deadline, if the right deal did come across the wire, it wouldn't have been surprising to see them make a bold addition to their roster - especially with Victor Wembanyama playing so well during his second season in the NBA.

That's exactly how the last week has played out for the Spurs. Not looking to make a big deal at the trade deadline, once De'Aaron Fox became available, it did appear as if all of that began to change. Once it became clear that the Sacramento Kings were going to shop Fox ahead of the trade deadline, that's when we saw a completely different gear from the Spurs' front office. As the preferred landing spot for Fox, the Spurs wasted little time to make the big move for the All-Star guard. Giving up Sidy Cissoko, Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and a few draft picks, the Spurs acquired Fox with a few days to spare before the trade deadline.

While there's a chance the Spurs can make a move up the Western Conference standings after the big move for Fox, I do believe the real window for San Antonio to alter the perception of where they stand in the league's hierarchy will come next season. As one of the most underrated two-way guards in the league, I do believe that Fox is going to have a huge coming-out party over the next year. Playing next to Wemby, Fox is going to get the right appreciation as a player that he deserves.

And if the Spurs are able to continue to make the right moves over the next few months, leading into the start of next season, I don't believe it's outlandish to suggest that this team could be a dark horse threat to make plenty of noise next year in the West. The Spurs were going to have to make a bold move for a supporting star to stick next to Wemby soon. The fact that they were to accomplish that before the NBA Trade Deadline has to be considered a huge win for the franchise.