NBA Rumors: 5 Bold winners, 5 unanimous losers after a historic trade deadline

Sacramento Kings - Loser

Notable trade deadline moves: Traded De'Aaron Fox; acquired Zach LaVine

With how everything has transpired this season for the Sacramento Kings, you can't help but feel bad for them. Just when it seemed as if the Kings had found a core worth building around, it does seem as if they may be back to square one. The front office may not be willing to admit that just yet but the Kings are likely going to need to head down another rebuild at some point in the near future. That's because De'Aaron Fox, just a couple of weeks out from the NBA Trade Deadline, decided that he wanted a trade.

History probably won't remember it as a trade demand but all the signs were there to suggest Fox was not going to re-sign with the Kings after the 2025-26 NBA season and at that point, Sacramento's hands were tied behind their backs. It's no surprise that the Kings elected to trade Fox when they did, especially considering they needed to take advantage of his trade value before it would naturally slip had they waited until the offseason to pursue such a move. Fox knew this and found a way to his preferred landing spot, the San Antonio Spurs.

But what makes the Kings a "loser" at the trade deadline is not just the fact that they were forced to trade Fox. Sure, it's never a great thing when you trade the face of your franchise, willingly or not, but it's the return that leaves a lot to be desired. In exchange for Fox, the Kings got Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks, and three second-round picks. It's a solid return, there's no question about it. However, without an extremely talented young player to build around, this is a deal that's going to lead the Kings back to a rebuild.

As we've seen time and time again in the past, the Kings can have all the future draft picks they want, unless they have a proven track record of hitting on those picks, it's hard to justify such a move. And recently, this is not a team that has done all that well via the NBA Draft. Over the past 10 years, the Kings have hit on maybe three first-round picks. Those were Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, and the verdict is still out on Keegan Murray. Sacramento traded away Haliburton and now Fox. Not great.