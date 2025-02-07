NBA Rumors: 5 Bold winners, 5 unanimous losers after a historic trade deadline

Los Angeles Lakers - Winner

Notable trade deadline moves: Acquired Luka Doncic and Mark Williams

The most interesting thing about how the Los Angeles Lakers operated ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline is the fact that in the last few weeks leading up to the start of February, it did seem as if this team was on the way toward standing pat. And if the Lakers were going to make a move, it was largely going to revolve around adding a stopgap at the center position, if anything. Then, that all changed in heading into the trade deadline week.

In what will likely end up being one of the bigger surprise blockbuster trades in NBA history, the Lakers traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic. Obviously, there were more moving parts in both directions in that deal but those are the two headliners. On the surface, how could the Lakers not accept a deal for Luka? This is one of those moves that probably says more about the Dallas Mavericks than it does the Lakers but it will go down as the biggest deal of this year's trade season.

Adding Luka not only helps the Lakers right now but it's one of those moves that will likely end up defining the next decade for the franchise. The Lakers are now perfectly set up for the post-LeBron James years. But it's not just the move for Luka that would categorize the Lakers as big winners at the trade deadline. In addition to trading for Luka, one other notable trade deadline move that the Lakers made was acquiring Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets.

The Lakers sent Dalton Knecht and draft compensation to the Hornets in exchange for a rising young big man in the league. While there have been some concerns about his overall durability as he's fought through some back issues to begin his career, there's reason for optimism in light of this move for the Lakers. Williams will help fill the large void in the frontcourt that was left by AD for the Lakers and he will be a great fit next to Luka. While there are some concerns about Williams' defensive prowess, you just have to bet on the 7-foot athletic big man who is just beginning to scratch the surface of how good he can be.